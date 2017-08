Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd

* Wipro Ltd CEO says expect an uptick in the CHANGE investments - statement

* Wipro Ltd CEO says do not expect customer budgets to change drastically - statement

* Wipro Ltd CEO says continue to see some large deals in the funnel - statement

* Wipro Ltd CEO says restructuring of india and middle east to be a headwind in the near term- statement Further company coverage: