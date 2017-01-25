FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-TKH Group agrees new committed credit facility of 350 million euros
January 25, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TKH Group agrees new committed credit facility of 350 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - TKH Group NV :

* Announces today that it has agreed a new committed credit facility of 350 million euros ($376.25 million) with the existing bank group

* New credit facility replaces the previous committed credit facility (also 350 million euros), set to expire October 2018 but terminated prematurely at the initiative of TKH

* New facility has a maturity of 5 years, with options to extend for 2 times one year Source text: bit.ly/2ki2Y2r Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

