7 months ago
BRIEF-Jakks and Lansay sign licensing agreements for Blopens, Real Construction and Minilicious
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Jakks and Lansay sign licensing agreements for Blopens, Real Construction and Minilicious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific and Lansay sign licensing agreements for Blopens, Real Construction and Minilicious

* Says Lansay will develop, manufacture, market and distribute real construction brand in Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Lansay will develop, manufacture, market and distribute real construction brand in Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Additionally, Jakks and Lansay have extended their multi-year agreements for two other brands, Blopens & Minilicious

* Jakks Pacific - Lansay continues to have rights for Blopens brand outside of U.S. and Latin America, as well as worldwide rights for Minilicious

