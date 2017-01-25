BRIEF-Lars Soderfjell leaves Fingerprint Cards' board

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Lars Soderfjell leaves Fingerprint Cards' board of directors

* Says Soderfjell was released on Tuesday, after he was arrested on Monday alleged for unauthorized disclosure of inside information in conjunction with Fingerprint Cards' profit warning in December

* Says Economic Crime Authority continues its investigation of the events

* Says leaves board on his own initiative, after dialogue with the board

* Says leaves the board immediately, company has at present no information whether any replacement will be appointed prior to the annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)