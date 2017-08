Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier Inc - Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives

* Bombardier announces organizational changes to support turnaround plan

* Bombardier Inc - Jim Vounassis will assume chief procurement officer responsibilities

* Says Bombardier's global procurement activities will be led by Jim Vounassis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: