FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement to approve spin-out of x-leach reagent technology
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement to approve spin-out of x-leach reagent technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iberian Minerals Ltd

* Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement, special meeting to approve the spin-out of x-leach reagent technology, and interim order for plan of arrangement

* Iberian Minerals - Iberian will carry out previously announced spin-out of its x-leach reagent technology to EnviroLeach Technologies Inc

* Iberian Minerals Ltd - under terms of agreement Iberian shall transfer technology to EnviroLeach in exchange for 28 million common shares of enviroleach

* Iberian Minerals - under agreement shall transfer technology to EnviroLeach also in exchange for promissory note of $1.6 million by EnviroLeach in favour of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.