Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bob Evans Farms Inc :

* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances

* Bob Evans Farms- also will be obligated to pay reimbursement of golden gate capital's transaction expenses up to $5.0 million in certain circumstances