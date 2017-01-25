FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Myovant Sciences initiates phase 3 clinical program of Relugolix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd :

* Myovant Sciences initiates phase 3 clinical program of Relugolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids

* Myovant Sciences Ltd - Myovant intends to initiate five phase 3 clinical trials for Relugolix in 2017

* Myovant Sciences Ltd - in first half of year, company plans to initiate two international phase 3 trials for Relugolix

* Myovant Sciences -anticipates launching an international phase 3 clinical trial for Relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer during Q1 of 2017

* Myovant sciences - anticipates launching an international phase 3 clinical trial for Relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

