BRIEF-Ashok Leyland Dec-qtr profit falls about 13 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.86 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 47.24 billion rupees
* Ashok Leyland consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 2.54 billion rupees
* Dec quarter net profit 2.14 billion rupees as per Ind-AS last year; Dec quarter total income from operations 43.66 billion rupees last year
* Says Hinduja Foundries has turned EBITDA positive in recent months; hopeful of getting all necessary approvals by year end Source text: (bit.ly/2k30Y0n) Further company coverage: