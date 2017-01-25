BRIEF-Ashok Leyland Dec-qtr profit falls about 13 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 1.86 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 47.24 billion rupees

* Ashok Leyland consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 2.54 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net profit 2.14 billion rupees as per Ind-AS last year; Dec quarter total income from operations 43.66 billion rupees last year

* Says Hinduja Foundries has turned EBITDA positive in recent months; hopeful of getting all necessary approvals by year end