BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc

* Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites, including university of California, San Francisco, for the ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D

* Caladrius Biosciences Inc - expects to reach milestone of treating 50 pct of subjects by mid-2017 for ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D

* Caladrius Biosciences - clinical sites will contribute to continued enrollment of subjects in Phase 2 clinical trial of CLBS03 to meet total of 111

* T-Rex study is expected to include approximately 12 U.S. study sites