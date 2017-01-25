FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc

* Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites, including university of California, San Francisco, for the ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D

* Caladrius Biosciences Inc - expects to reach milestone of treating 50 pct of subjects by mid-2017 for ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D

* Caladrius Biosciences - clinical sites will contribute to continued enrollment of subjects in Phase 2 clinical trial of CLBS03 to meet total of 111

* T-Rex study is expected to include approximately 12 U.S. study sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.