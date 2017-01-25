FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Gerry Weber FY EBIT down at 13-14 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber :

* 2015/16 group sales revenues of approx. 900 million euros ($967.05 million)

* Earnings expectations for current financial year 2016/17 at previous year's level

* FY EBIT is between 13 and 14 million euros and consolidated EBITDA amounts to approx. 77 million euros

* For 2016/17 projects consolidated EBIT (reported) of 10 to 20 million euros to be recognised in income statement as well as a moderate decline in group sales revenues (-2 pct to -4 pct)

* Sees 2016/2017 consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA reported) are expected to amount to between 60 and 70 million euros

* Gerry Weber will continue to actively implement "fit4growth" realignment programme as planned and make adjustments if and when potential for improvement arises or volatility of market makes them necessary

* Managing board expects respective burdens to amount to 6 million euros in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

