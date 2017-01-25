BRIEF-Hemfosa applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa fastigheter ab (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on nasdaq stockholm

* Hemfosa says issued on 6 december 2016 a senior unsecured bond loan of sek 750,000,000, within a total framework amount of sek 1,000,000,000, on swedish bond market.

* Hemfosa says bonds carry a floating interest of stibor 3m + 2.80 per cent per annum and matures 6 december 2019.

* Hemfosa has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading as soon as possible.