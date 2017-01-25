FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemfosa applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
January 25, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hemfosa applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa fastigheter ab (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on nasdaq stockholm

* Hemfosa says issued on 6 december 2016 a senior unsecured bond loan of sek 750,000,000, within a total framework amount of sek 1,000,000,000, on swedish bond market.

* Hemfosa says bonds carry a floating interest of stibor 3m + 2.80 per cent per annum and matures 6 december 2019.

* Hemfosa has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading as soon as possible. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

