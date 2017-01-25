FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-L3 announces leadership changes
January 25, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-L3 announces leadership changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc :

* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment

* L3 Technologies Inc says electronic systems segment to be separated into two business segments

* L3 Technologies Inc - Curtis Brunson and Steve Kantor to retire

* L3 Technologies Inc - realignment is not expected to have any impact on company's consolidated 2017 financial guidance.

* L3 Technologies Inc - commencing in Q1 of 2017, company will report its results under realigned business segments

* L3 Technologies -curtis brunson, executive vp of corporate strategy and development will be transitioning from role effective march 1

* L3 Technologies -Steve Kantor, senior vice president and president of its electronic systems business segment, will be transitioning from role effective March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LLL.N ]

