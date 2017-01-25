FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar says North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period down 14 pct pct
January 25, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar says North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period down 14 pct pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar Inc - North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended dec. 2016 down 14 pct percent

* Caterpillar Inc - Latin America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for rolling 3-month period ended dec. 2016 down 34 percent

* Caterpillar Inc - world dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended Dec. 2016 down 12pct

* Caterpillar Inc - Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended dec. 2016 up 19 percent Source text:(bit.ly/2jew7ti) Further company coverage:

