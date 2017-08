(Refiles to add 'net profit' in headline)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA :

* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue at 94.1 million zlotys ($23.20 million), up 64 pct year on year

* Preliminary Q4 net profit at 51.4 million zlotys, up 212 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0555 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)