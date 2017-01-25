FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellevue Group sees FY 2016 group profit before tax of almost CHF 1 mln
January 25, 2017 / 4:44 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bellevue Group sees FY 2016 group profit before tax of almost CHF 1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG :

* Based on preliminary consolidated results, group profit before tax for 2016 fiscal year is expected to amount to almost 1 million Swiss francs ($1.00 million)

* Due to a stronger second half operating profit for full year increased to 14.4 million Swiss francs

* FY assets under management reached a new high of approximately 7.9 billion Swiss francs

* Board of directors will propose a cash distribution of CHF 1.00 per share from capital contribution reserves to general meeting of shareholders on March 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9991 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

