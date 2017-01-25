FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-De Longhi Q4 prelim. revenue up 1.4 pct YoY at EUR 686 mln
January 25, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-De Longhi Q4 prelim. revenue up 1.4 pct YoY at EUR 686 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - De Longhi SpA :

* FY preliminary revenue about 1.85 billion euros ($1.99 billion), down 2.5 percent year on year

* Q4 preliminary revenue about 686 million euros, up 1.4 percent year on year

* CEO Fabio De' Longhi says that revenue growth in the fourth quarter makes the company confident to be able to reach EBITDA growth foreseen in 2016 guidance

* Confirms, for 2017, the expectations of organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

