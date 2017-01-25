FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-NV Energy Inc says co, Apple reached agreement to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 5:39 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NV Energy Inc says co, Apple reached agreement to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - NV Energy Inc.

* NV Energy Inc - co, apple reached an agreement to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada by early 2019

* NV Energy- in coming weeks, co to file application with Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to enter into Power Purchase Agreement for solar power plant

* NV Energy Inc - Apple will also dedicate up to 5 MW of power to NV Energy's future subscription solar program for residential and commercial customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

