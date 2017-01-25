FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Google suspended more than 1,300 accounts for tabloid cloaking in 2016
January 25, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Google suspended more than 1,300 accounts for tabloid cloaking in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Google:

* Google - from Nov-Dec 2016, reviewed 550 sites that were suspected of misrepresenting content to users, including impersonating news organizations

* Google - from Nov-Dec, took action against 340 sites for violating policies; nearly 200 publishers were kicked out of our network permanently

* Google - took action on 47,000 sites for promoting content and products related to weight-loss scams in 2016

* Google - took action on more than 15,000 sites for unwanted software and disabled 900,000 ads for containing malware in 2016

* Google - suspended around 6,000 sites and 6,000 accounts for attempting to advertise counterfeit goods, like imitation designer watches in 2016

* Google - in 2016, suspended more than 1,300 accounts for tabloid cloaking , new type of scammer that tries to game our system by pretending to be news Source text : bit.ly/2jxAeSb Further company coverage:

