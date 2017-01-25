FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zayo Group Holdings says on Jan 19,units entered into incremental amendment no. 2- SEC filing
January 25, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Zayo Group Holdings says on Jan 19,units entered into incremental amendment no. 2- SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc:

* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015

* As per amendment, existing $1.85 billion of term loans under may 6, 2015 credit agreement were repriced at 99.75%

* In addition, per terms of amendment, company added a new $650 million term loan tranche under credit agreement - SEC FILING

* Incremental $650 million tranche will be issued at a price of 99.75% with a maturity of seven years from closing date of amendment

* Incremental $650 million tranche to be available to borrow in connection with co's acquisition of Electric Lightwave Source text : (bit.ly/2jqzW1R) Further company coverage:

