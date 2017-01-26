FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vinda International says FY net profit HK$654 mln
January 26, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Vinda International says FY net profit HK$654 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Vinda International Holdings Ltd :

* FY net profit increased by 107.8% to HK$654 million

* Board recommends payment of a final dividend of 12 HK cents per share for year ended 31 december 2016

* For year ended 31 December 2016, total revenue grew by 24.3% to HK$12.1 billion

* "Anticipate operating environment of our home markets in 2017 will face same adverse factors as in 2016"

* Looking ahead to 2017, expects global economy to remain slow due to ongoing political, policy, and economic uncertainties worldwide

* "We are cautiously optimistic on outlook of 2017"

* "Overall business outlook therefore remains challenging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

