7 months ago
BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc :

* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation

* Western Forest Products Inc -all employees from this facility have been provided jobs at company's other operations or received compensation for closure.

* Investment in and consolidation of operations is part of western's broader strategic plan to become globally competitive

* Announces permanent closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

