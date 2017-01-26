FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cifi Holdings says indirect unit and Changrui signed sale and purchase agreement
January 26, 2017 / 4:17 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cifi Holdings says indirect unit and Changrui signed sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Pursuant to deal Youdao agreed to sell and Changrui agreed to purchase target shares, representing entire issued share capital of Xubei

* Pursuant to sale and purchase agreement,consideration for target shares is RMB1 million

* Group is expected not to incur material loss or profit from transaction

* Expected that upon completion of transaction, group will be able to recover RMB375 million in cash

* "Deal it is not expected to have material impact on financial position of group" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

