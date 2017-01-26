BRIEF-Sunrise Communications: possible disposal of telecom towers

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Possible disposal of telecom towers

* Notes recent press speculation relating to a potential disposal of telecom towers

* Confirms that it is in preliminary stages of considering a possible disposal of larger part of its passive tower infrastructure, potentially supporting a faster deleveraging of company

* There can be no certainty of a transaction being undertaken or concluded, nor as to terms on which any proposed disposal might be made