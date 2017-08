Jan 26 (Reuters) - Berner Kantonalbank AG

* FY profit amounted to 129.4 million Swiss francs (previous year: 131.3 million Swiss francs)

* Proposes increased dividend of 6.20 Swiss francs per share

* Is on track to achieve its long term free cash flow target