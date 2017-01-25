BRIEF-Facebook announces updates to 'Trending' feature

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc :

* Facebook Inc says announcing 3 updates to Trending, a feature that shows people popular topics being discussed on Facebook

* Facebook Inc - Trending topics will now feature a publisher headline below each topic name

* Facebook Inc- In order to give more context on what is trending on Facebook, will now display a headline from a publisher's article about that topic

* Facebook Inc says updates to Trending begin rolling out today and will be available to everyone in the US in the coming weeks

* Facebook Inc - Also updating how topics are identified as trending on Facebook

* Facebook Inc - The list of which topics are trending on Facebook will no longer be personalized based on a someone's interests

* Facebook - Updates to Trending feature include an improved system to determine what is trending and everyone in same region will see the same topic

* Facebook-Update to help prevent fake news from appearing in Trending as updated system identifies groups of articles shared, instead of relying on topic mentions Source text : (bit.ly/2kjSOOz) Further company coverage: