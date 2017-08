Jan 25 (Reuters) - Edmunds:

* Forecasts that 1.2 million new cars and trucks will be sold in U.S. In Jan, for estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 17.7 million

* Estimates retail SAAR will come in at 14.6 million vehicles in Jan 2017, with fleet transactions accounting for 17.3 percent of total sales in U.S