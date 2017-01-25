FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc

* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year

* Qualcomm inc - q1 gaap eps $0.46, non-gaap eps $1.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $6.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.89 - $0.99

* Sees q2 msm chip shipments 165 million - 185 million

* Qualcomm inc - sees q2 revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $6.3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qualcomm inc - sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 - $1.25 Source text (bit.ly/2jSGXaw) Further company coverage:

