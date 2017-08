Jan 26 (Reuters) - AKM Industrial Co Ltd

* Proposes to raise about HK$135.78 million, before expenses, by issuing 246.9 million rights shares at subscription price of HK$0.55 per rights share

* Intends to apply such net proceeds as to about HK$112.00 million for development of group's flexible packaging substrates business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: