7 months ago
January 25, 2017 / 11:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited :

* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset

* Perennial leads consortium to divest 70% stake in Tripleone Somerset, Singapore

* Perennial's divestment of 20.2% stake delivers gain of about S$34.3 million

* Consideration for Perennial's divestment amounts to approximately S$101 million

* Is expected to register a pre-tax gain of approximately S$34.3 million from divestment of its 20.2% stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

