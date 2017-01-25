BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited :

* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset

* Perennial leads consortium to divest 70% stake in Tripleone Somerset, Singapore

* Perennial's divestment of 20.2% stake delivers gain of about S$34.3 million

* Perennial's divestment of 20.2% stake delivers gain of about S$34.3 million

* Consideration for Perennial's divestment amounts to approximately S$101 million

* Is expected to register a pre-tax gain of approximately S$34.3 million from divestment of its 20.2% stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: