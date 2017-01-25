FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Breadtalk Group announces divestment of investment in Tripleone Somerset
January 25, 2017 / 11:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Breadtalk Group announces divestment of investment in Tripleone Somerset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Breadtalk Group Ltd :

* Divestment of investment in tripleone somerset

* Unit has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Simply Swift Limited and six (6) other vendors

* Aggregate purchase consideration payable in cash by simply swift to IPPL for divestment is S$26.5 million

* Purchaser has agreed to purchase junior bonds, preference shares and ordinary shares held by IPPL in perennial somerset investors

* Group is expected to record a gain of S$9.3 million for divestment before transaction costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

