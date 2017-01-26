FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says China's One Belt, One Road initiative brings risks
January 26, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says China's One Belt, One Road initiative brings risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fitch on China's One Belt, One Road:

* Fitch on China's One Belt, One Road- will support domestic demand in some of economies involved, and may help to resolve some infrastructure inadequacies

* Fitch on China's One Belt,One Road-OBOR projects might help to address some infrastructure deficiencies in region

* Fitch- China's shift away from an investment-led growth has created pockets of excess capacity across much of its industrial sector

* China's One Belt, One Road initiative brings risks Source text for Eikon:

