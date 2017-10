Jan 25 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Chinese property market to show slower sales growth in 2017

* Nationwide contracted sales in 2017 will be largely flat or will see a slight decline from 2016, after buoyant growth that year

* On China’s property market: expects its rated developers will continue to extend their market share over the next 12 months

