BRIEF-Hang Lung Properties says FY net profit hk$6.20 billion vs hk$5.09 billion last year

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hang Lung Properties Ltd
* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year
* Fy net profit hk$6.20 billion versus hk$5.09 billion last year
* Says proposed final dividend of hk 58 cents per share
* "Widely expected that market volatility will increase over time"
* Expected that both China and Hong Kong will continue to face challenges posed by slow economic growth, weak retail consumption sentiment
* In 2017, our focus is to drive rental growth in Hong Kong and expand occupancy in cities outside Shanghai
* "Moderate growth in office rental income is still expected in 2017"