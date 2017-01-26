FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hang Lung Properties says FY net profit hk$6.20 billion vs hk$5.09 billion last year
January 26, 2017 / 4:17 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hang Lung Properties says FY net profit hk$6.20 billion vs hk$5.09 billion last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hang Lung Properties Ltd

* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year

* Fy net profit hk$6.20 billion versus hk$5.09 billion last year

* Says proposed final dividend of hk 58 cents per share

* "Widely expected that market volatility will increase over time"

* Expected that both China and Hong Kong will continue to face challenges posed by slow economic growth, weak retail consumption sentiment

* In 2017, our focus is to drive rental growth in Hong Kong and expand occupancy in cities outside Shanghai

* "Moderate growth in office rental income is still expected in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

