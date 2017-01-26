FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-lastminute.com announces new CFO
January 26, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-lastminute.com announces new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lastminute.Com NV :

* Announced that Stefano Biffi, former chief financial officer at Mediamarket S.P.A., will join its executive management team as deputy CFO on Jan. 30

* Current CFO Francesco Guidotti will be leaving the company to pursue other business opportunities by mid-March

* Until then, he will support the company to ensure a smooth and efficient transition and Stefano Biffi to take the lead of the group's financial department Source text - bit.ly/2jrRIC5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

