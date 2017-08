Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sparebanken More :

* Q4 net interest income 279 million Norwegian crowns ($33.61 million) versus 285 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 22 million crowns versus 25 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net income 116 million crowns versus 128 million crowns year ago

* Cash dividend of 14.00 crowns per equity certificate is also being recommended ($1 = 8.3011 Norwegian crowns)