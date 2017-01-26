FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
January 26, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals: CHF 49.8 mln in cash and cash equivalents by end of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Reports FY net revenues of 19.0 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)(+340% year-on-year) from sales of its lead product Raxone for treatment of leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)

* By end of 2016 Santhera held 49.8 million Swiss francs in cash and cash equivalents (end of 2015: 76.9 million francs).

* For 2016, company expects a net result of -33 million to -38 million Swiss francs

* For 2017, Santhera expects net sales of Raxone for currently approved indication to reach 21 million to 23 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9988 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

