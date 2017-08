Jan 26 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* Sales increase 28% to 908 million euros ($975.46 million)in 2016

* Sales exceed 250 million euros in a single quarter for first time in Q4 2016

* Sales of at least 1,125 million euros forecasted for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)