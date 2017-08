Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia's Lenta Ltd says:

* Total sales grew 20.9 pct in Q4 2016 to 90.8 billion roubles ($1.53 billion).

* Total sales grew 21.2 pct in full-year 2016 to 306.4 billion roubles.

* Like for like sales grew 3.9 pct in 2016 vs 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.4070 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Winning)