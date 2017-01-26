BRIEF-SCA 2016 core EBITA roughly as expected, raises dividend

Jan 26 (Reuters) - SCA AB

* Fy2016 adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 7% to sek 13,989m (13,014)

* Fy2016 net sales totaled sek 117,314m (115,316)

* Reuters poll: sca fy2016 adjusted ebit seen at sek 13.9 billion, sales at sek 116.4 billion

* Fy2016 board of directors proposes an increased dividend by 4.3% to sek 6.00 (5.75) per share

* Fy2016 organic sales, which exclude exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, increased by 2%