FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Co-Operative bank expects core capital ratio to fall below 10 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Co-Operative bank expects core capital ratio to fall below 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.

* Bank currently expects to report a common equity tier 1 ("cet1") ratio above 10% and a total capital ratio of approximately 17% as at 31 december 2016.

* As a result, bank is updating its previous guidance and now expects that its cet1 ratio will fall and remain below 10% over medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.