BRIEF-Co-Operative bank expects core capital ratio to fall below 10 pct

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.

* Bank currently expects to report a common equity tier 1 ("cet1") ratio above 10% and a total capital ratio of approximately 17% as at 31 december 2016.

* As a result, bank is updating its previous guidance and now expects that its cet1 ratio will fall and remain below 10% over medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)