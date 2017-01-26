FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paypoint says net revenue up 6.6 pct to 33.3 mln stg
January 26, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Paypoint says net revenue up 6.6 pct to 33.3 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc :

* Says quarterly update for three months ended Dec. 31 2016

* Says trading for quarter was in line with our expectations with continued growth in retail services

* Says net revenue( ) grew 6.7 pct to 33.3 mln stg

* Says transaction volume from retail services was up by 11.8 pct, with strong growth from parcels (20.1 pct) and card payments (11.9 pct)

* Says group had net cash of 92.5 mln stg (Sept. 30: 49.6 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

