BRIEF-Paypoint says net revenue up 6.6 pct to 33.3 mln stg

* Says quarterly update for three months ended Dec. 31 2016

* Says trading for quarter was in line with our expectations with continued growth in retail services

* Says net revenue( ) grew 6.7 pct to 33.3 mln stg

* Says transaction volume from retail services was up by 11.8 pct, with strong growth from parcels (20.1 pct) and card payments (11.9 pct)

* Says group had net cash of 92.5 mln stg (Sept. 30: 49.6 mln stg)