BRIEF-Countryside says net reservation rates remains strong throughout Q1

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc :
* Says Q1 2017 trading statement
* Says Q1 total completions up 23 pct to 581 units (Q1 2016: 471 units)
* Says Q1 underlying sales price growth of 4 pct to a private average selling price of 443,000 stg (Q1 2016: 507,000 stg)
* Says Q1 net reservation rates 1 up 20 pct at 0.73 (Q1 2016: 0.61)
* While there remains some uncertainty over brexit transition, strong customer demand, low interest rates and continued government support give us great confidence
* Saysq1 open sales outlets up 44 pct to 46 (Q1 2016: 32)
* Remain firmly on track to deliver our medium term growth targets
* Says record private forward order book up 76 pct to 292.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 166.4 mln stg)
* Says outlet growth and net reservation rates have remained strong throughout Q1
* Says weakness at top end of market being more than compensated for by strong performance at lower price points
* Brexit uncertainty remains but strong customer demand, low interest rates and continued government support give us great confidence