January 26, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pharming Group announces issue of new stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pharming Group NV :

* Announces issue of new stock as a result of conversion of amortizing bonds

* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 10,823,881 ordinary shares

* Amount of amortizing bonds outstanding is reduced from 45.0 million euros ($48.32 million) to 41.9 million euros

* New shares represent 2.38 pct of issued share capital of company prior to issue, and 2.32 pct of enlarged issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

