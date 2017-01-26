FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Clicks Group says turnover for 20 weeks to Jan.15 up 8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Limited

* Clicks sales up 13.6 pct

* Retail sales up 12.2 pct

* Group turnover up 8.6 pct

* Clicks chain increased sales by 13.6 pct in 20 weeks to 15 January 2017 (" period"), continuing to demonstrate resilience of brand in current weak consumer spending environment.

* Clicks reported comparable store sales growth of 9.6 pct and showed real volume growth of 4.2 pct as selling price inflation measured 5.4 pct.

* Total group retail sales increased by 12.2 pct and by 8.5 pct on a comparable store basis, with selling price inflation of 5.3 pct.

* Upd, group's pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business, increased turnover by 6.4 pct

* Total group turnover for period grew by 8.6 pct to r10.0 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

