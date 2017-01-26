FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ablynx's partner Merck reports encouraging results with nanobody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx's partner, Merck KGaA, reports encouraging results with the bi-specific nanobody anti-il-17a/f (m1095) in a phase ib clinical study in patients with psoriasis

* Primary objective of safety and tolerability met

* In three highest dose groups, 100% of patients achieved a 75% or greater reduction in disease activity compared to 0% for placebo

* Onset of clinical effect was rapid and sustained throughout study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

