7 months ago
BRIEF-Rank Group says H1 operating profit down 9 pct
#Casinos & Gaming
January 26, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rank Group says H1 operating profit down 9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc :

* Half-Year results for six months ended Dec. 31 2016

* Like-For-Like group revenue up 2 pct

* HY digital revenue up 11 pct; digital platform stable and performing well

* HY like-for-like retail revenue flat in period

* Improving trends in retail casino and UK digital in Q2 over Q1

* Digital operations restructured to drive further future growth

* HY debt levels 37 pct lower than prior year with leverage down to 0.3x

* Continued strong dividend growth with interim dividend of 2.0p, up 11 pct year-on-year

* "first half of group's financial year has seen challenging trading conditions for both our retail casino and bingo businesses, with strong comparable figures in previous year"

* Both businesses showed a year-on-year improvement from quarter to quarter

* Digital business continues to grow strongly and there remains significant potential for this channel as we deliver improvements in H2

* Despite increased inflationary and employment costs, we have detailed plans to improve H2 operating profit and remain confident that group will make good strategic progress in 2017

* As a result, board expects that full year results will be in line with market forecasts Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

