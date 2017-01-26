FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-3I Goup posts NAV per share 558 pence, total return 24.1 pct at end-2016
January 26, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-3I Goup posts NAV per share 558 pence, total return 24.1 pct at end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc

* Q3 performance update

* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016

* Cash realisations of £917 million in nine months to 31 december 2016 from our private equity business

* Year to date private equity cash investment to £356 million

* Infrastructure announced launch of a new £700 million fund, managed by 3i, to acquire a portfolio of european infrastructure assets

* 3I is set for a strong close to current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

