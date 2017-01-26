BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.

* Discretionary funds outflows fell to 0.2 bln pounds (Q1 2016: 0.3 bln) in quarter as a result of lower outflows from direct discretionary clients.

* Q1 net discretionary funds inflows increased to £0.5bn excluding transfers, representing 6.9% annualised growth (q1 2016: £0.3bn, 4.8% p.a.).

* Total funds grew to £36.4bn (q1 2016: £33.2bn, fy 2016: £35.4bn)

* Acquisition of duncan lawrie asset management ltd ("dlam"), announced on 19 december 2016, is expected to complete in second half of current financial year.

* Momentum behind our growth strategy has continued to build during q1