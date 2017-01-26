FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.

* Discretionary funds outflows fell to 0.2 bln pounds (Q1 2016: 0.3 bln) in quarter as a result of lower outflows from direct discretionary clients.

* Q1 net discretionary funds inflows increased to £0.5bn excluding transfers, representing 6.9% annualised growth (q1 2016: £0.3bn, 4.8% p.a.).

* Total funds grew to £36.4bn (q1 2016: £33.2bn, fy 2016: £35.4bn)

* Acquisition of duncan lawrie asset management ltd ("dlam"), announced on 19 december 2016, is expected to complete in second half of current financial year.

* Momentum behind our growth strategy has continued to build during q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.