7 months ago
BRIEF-Sage Group says group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year
#Software
January 26, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sage Group says group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc

* Group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year

* Growth for quarter excluding U.S. payments business was 5.9%

* We are evaluating strategic options including a potential sale for U.S. payments business

* Organic recurring revenue grew by 9.6%

* Organic software and software related services (SSRS) revenue declined by 10%

* All major Sage countries are running to or exceeding plan, with exception of the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)

